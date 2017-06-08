 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Average Cost of Attending a Wedding Will Make You Shake Your Damn Head
Father's Day
See How POPSUGAR Staffers Are Dressing Their Husbands For Father’s Day
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
This Gorgeous Beach in the Bahamas Is the Pink Paradise of Our Dreams

How Much It Costs to Attend Weddings

The Average Cost of Attending a Wedding Will Make You Shake Your Damn Head

Weddings make me want to cry, and not just because of the touching joining of two people I love, but because they cost so much it brings tears to my eyes just thinking of my dwindling bank account. Thank God for the free booze on the big day, at least. While weddings are almost always a blast, the average cost of attending a wedding is not fun at all. In fact, it's pretty absurd. The Knot did a study of wedding guest costs for 2016, and the numbers will shock you — unless you've been to a wedding recently and learned firsthand just how everything adds up and you're nodding your head in despair right now. Here's a breakdown of the costs (and a reminder that throwing a wedding certainly isn't cheap either!).

Average bridesmaid and groomsmen spend per wedding: $1,154

  • Wedding gift spend: $177
  • Wedding attire: $207
  • Wedding travel: $342
  • Wedding accommodations: $293

Average wedding guest spend per wedding total: $888

  • Wedding gift spend: $118
  • Wedding attire: $81
  • Wedding travel: $321
  • Wedding accommodations: $322

And that's not even counting wedding party costs if you're attending events in addition to the actual wedding day! Friends and family who are in the wedding or take part in the prewedding festivities often end up spending hundreds of dollars on things that don't even pertain directly to the big day.

Bachelorette party attendees spend $472, while bachelor party attendees drop way more: around $738, just for the party itself. If travel and accommodations are required for the prewedding celebrations, then bachelorette parties ring in at an average of $1,106 and bachelor parties majorly tip the scale at an average attendee spend of $1,532. The costs they face include the price of the party, gift, travel, and accommodations.

Image Source: Perpixel Photography
Join the conversation
WeddingMoney
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Victoria Messina
Benefits of Having a Summer Wedding
Summer
by Nicole Yi
How to Eat After a Half-Marathon
Healthy Eating Tips
by Dominique Astorino
Latino Wedding Dress Designers
Fashion Designers
13 Latino Bridal Designers You Should Consider Wearing at Your Wedding
by Victor Verdugo
How to Move Beyond an Administrative Assistant Role
Career
How to Move Beyond Your Administrative Assistant Role
by Whitney Bania
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds