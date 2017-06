Here's Everything You Need to Plan the Ultimate Block Party

Let's face it: any Summer party basically revolves around the grill. Much like your kitchen, it's where you prepare all of those delicious dishes — carne asada, fish a la plancha, and all the tacos you could want or need — but it's also where everyone hangs out. As for tools, you'll also benefit from cutting boards, a grilling thermometer, a dry rub shaker, sauces, BBQ "clongs" that have a flat tip to scrape the grill clean, a spike to prick sausages, and a waffle head to pick up even the smallest pieces of onion.