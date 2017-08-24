 Skip Nav
Travel
7 Private Islands You Can Rent
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
Inspiration
14 Winnie the Pooh Quotes That Will Make You Smile, Then Cry

Hunger Games Theme Park South Korea

Experience The Hunger Games and Twilight Firsthand at This Movie-Inspired Theme Park

Lionsgate just announced plans to open a movie-themed amusement park in South Korea in 2019. The branded park will include lands in the park themed after some of its most popular films, like The Hunger Games, Twilight, and Now You See Me. The all-outdoor park, tentatively dubbed Lionsgate World, will be located at Jeju Shinhwa World in South Korea and span over a million square feet.

Construction on the new park is expected to begin in 2018 with an opening date sometime in 2019. Park-goers can expect themed food, shops, and rides, as well as the ability to watch scenes from each respective movie in the lands they pertain to.

Jeju Shinhwa World is a resort island that began opening progressively this year. On the island, you can find villas, shops, and endless entertainment, and the attractions will keep popping up over the next several years as it continues to be developed.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Hunger GamesTravel
Join The Conversation
Organization
5 Steps to Packing the Perfect Carry-On Suitcase
by Irma Martínez
Day of the Dead Activities at Disneyland 2017
Travel
by Brinton Parker
Benefits of Island Life
Travel
by Qali Id
Private Islands You Can Rent
Travel
by Eva Fedderly
Disneyland Photographer Secrets
Disney
A Former Disneyland Photographer Revealed Some VERY Interesting Secrets About the Job
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds