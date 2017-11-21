See Every Over-the-Top Detail of the World's Only Privately Owned Boeing 787 Dreamliner

After seeing what it's like to take a $20,000+ one-way trip on a commercial airline, we were left wondering: what's it like to be so wealthy, you own your very own plane? And we're not talking your standard private jet — rather, the sort of massive plane usually reserved only for businesses. So when aviation blogger Sam Chui was able to land a tour of the world's only private Boeing 787 Dreamliner, we couldn't resist watching his video!

In the sort of truly extravagant style that you'd expect from a massive private plane, the Boeing comes complete with a fully enclosed master bedroom and en suite bathroom, wood floors, relaxing lounge, gold-inlayed decor, and an entirely separate business-class seating area. It's impossible to describe the luxury of this plane in words, so give Chui's video a watch and then read his full recap!