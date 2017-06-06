12 Easy Ways to Mimimize Jet Lag

Jet lag can put a damper on a fun trip. To avoid feeling dehydrated and exhausted when traveling, try these easy tricks to prevent jet lag before it happens and to cure it when and if it does. These travel tips will help you enjoy your next big trip even more!

Before you leave for your trip

Start getting on your new schedule before you leave for your trip. If you will be jumping ahead a few hours, try going to bed a little earlier each night starting about a week before your trip. By the time you get to your destination, your body will have mostly adjusted to your new time zone.

While you're flying

Stay hydrated. Throughout your flight, make sure to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration, which is the part of jet lag that can make you feel the worst physically. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, as both can led to dehydration.

When you arrive at your destination

Sync up with the local time. In order to get on the right schedule, try to stay awake until it's time for bed at your new destination. This will help you reset your schedule, so that you can get your body on local time.

