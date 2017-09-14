Why This Place Is Easily the Most Scenic Destination in All of England

 Skip Nav
Have you ever been to a place that is so beautiful, it brings tears to your eyes? This happened to me not too long ago when I visited the Lake District National Park in England. Now, let me point out that I have never been much of a crier. Emotional, maybe. But crier, not so much. So when my husband saw wet, salty tears rolling down my cheeks when we parked the car to take in the sweeping vistas of this peaceful pocket of England, there was no denying this place was something special.

And we weren't the only ones who mustered these thoughts. In fact, England's Lake District has long been associated with English literature throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. I now know why. Home to lush green valleys, craggy hilltops, and glittering lakes, this mountainous region in Northwest England not only radiates natural beauty — it evokes poetry in nature. So if you're seeking serenity, inspiration, or a new way to stir up your imagination, ahead you will find how the Lake District delivers that and much more . . . including lots of adorable fuzzy sheep!

Also known as the Lakes or Lakeland, the Lake District is most famous for its majestic mountains, deep valleys, and — of course — large lakes. Although it has been a popular holiday destination for centuries, throughout the last couple of decades, millions of people have traveled from near and far to celebrate this area's natural beauty. As a matter of fact, in July 2017, the Lake District became the first national park designated as a World Heritage Site in the United Kingdom.
Covering an area of approximately 912 miles — aka 583,747 acres — this region has over 180 mountains, one of which is the highest mountain in all of England. As you can imagine, there is so much to see when visiting. However, those seeking to hike and marvel in the peace and quiet should head to the northern half of the district, as the southern part is where most of the tourist attractions are situated. Yet the great thing about the Lake District is that despite its size, this area is extremely drivable, making it convenient to explore every inch. OK, maybe not every inch, but you get the idea.
What makes this area so unique is its close proximity to another national park: the Yorkshire Dales. Just a short drive south from the Lake District is where you'll find stone-built villages, stunning landscapes, and vibrant communities all encompassed in one national park. If you find yourself in this area, one particular valley I recommend exploring is Barbondale. Here, you will be greeted with picturesque towns, cattle grids, and roads so narrow, you can hardly fit a compact-size car on them.
While it certainly is a tight squeeze, the drive will be worth it once you find yourself surrounded by the peaceful valley that carries Barbon Beck toward the River Lune. With steep, grassy hills, stony slopes, and creeks that hum the sweetest songs, your mind can't help but wash away any of life's everyday stresses. If you have the time, this is a great place to roll out a blanket, enjoy a light picnic, and spend the afternoon.
And after relishing in the solitude, you can always wander down to the lovely old market towns. Most of them are chock-full of quirky shops, pubs, and restaurants, along with historic landmarks and cobbled courtyards.
Another charming town to roam and explore is Settle. This scenic village served as our "home base" when visiting the Lake District, and we couldn't have been happier with this decision. Not only was this area in a convenient location for all of our many day trips and adventures, but it was also teeming with some of the friendliest people I have ever met. We stayed in this cozy cottage, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a place to stay in the area. Dating back to the late 1600s, this cottage has all the needed amenities, and because it's perched atop a hill, it provides the most spectacular views of the village and valley below. And at $68 per night, we couldn't have asked for a better deal.
While I was mesmerized over and over again by the majestic wonders of nature, I'll admit, the iconic red phone booths peppered throughout the countryside was what made my heart continuously skip a few beats. So unexpected, right?
Although Stonehenge is the most iconic ring of standing stones, did you know there are more than 300 stone circles in England? Yes! In fact, one of them stands strong in the Lake District. Castlerigg Stone Circle is among the oldest and is perhaps the most atmospheric of all England's stone circles. With 38 stones aligning the panoramic views of the massive mountains in the distance, to say this circle is dramatically sited would be an understatement. The best part? It not only encompasses all of Stonehenge's beauty, without the clusters of crowds, but it's also free to explore. Plus, this stone circle is by no means roped off, so you can get as up close as you want. And there are families of sheep peacefully grazing on the surrounding beds of grass. If you want the full dramatic effect, go at sunset.
With so many spectacular walks within the Lake District, chances are your toughest decision will be narrowing down where to even begin. For timeless views and stark beauty, head west to hike the Greendale and Middle Fell walk. This 3.5-mile trail will introduce you to the quieter side of the Western Fells and is a tranquil way to spend an afternoon. Another hike worth trekking is the Seathwaite to Sty Head and Grains Gill walk. With a total distance of 5.5 miles, this trail takes place on an ancient pack-horse route and will lead you into the heart of the Lake District hills. If you're seeking a hike that is both invigorating and challenging, this is it.
And of course, what would a visit to the Lake District be without making a few new furry friends? Don't worry, you will have plenty of encounters with fluffy sheep. As strange as it might sound, my one wish throughout my time here was to witness a flock of sheep crossing the road. (I know, I know — a silly desire.) But as luck would have it, on the last day, it happened. In the middle of a Summer shower, there they were — a flock of sheep scurrying across the road, being led by a local shepherd. And there I sat, with the windows rolled down, listening to the precious baaing. It was simply perfect, and I don't think my smile could have gotten any wider.
