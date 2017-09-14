Why This Place Is Easily the Most Scenic Destination in All of England

Have you ever been to a place that is so beautiful, it brings tears to your eyes? This happened to me not too long ago when I visited the Lake District National Park in England. Now, let me point out that I have never been much of a crier. Emotional, maybe. But crier, not so much. So when my husband saw wet, salty tears rolling down my cheeks when we parked the car to take in the sweeping vistas of this peaceful pocket of England, there was no denying this place was something special.

And we weren't the only ones who mustered these thoughts. In fact, England's Lake District has long been associated with English literature throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. I now know why. Home to lush green valleys, craggy hilltops, and glittering lakes, this mountainous region in Northwest England not only radiates natural beauty — it evokes poetry in nature. So if you're seeking serenity, inspiration, or a new way to stir up your imagination, ahead you will find how the Lake District delivers that and much more . . . including lots of adorable fuzzy sheep!