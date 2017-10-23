Buy a Private Island in This Special Part of Nicaragua — Before Everyone Else Does

 Skip Nav
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
Twenty thousand years ago, the Islands of Granada in Lake Nicaragua were formed from eruptions from the visible Mombacho Volcano. Lake Nicaragua is comprised of 365 of these verdant and lush islands: one for each day of the year. You can buy an island for an average of $100,000 to $500,000 USD, depending on if the island is undeveloped or already has a house on island. The main city near these islands — Granada, Nicaragua, is mainland America's first colonial city, settled by the Spaniards in 1524.

