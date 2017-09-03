 Skip Nav
We Are Seriously Screaming Over Primark's (Very Affordable!) Disney Collection
Disney's New Halloween Mickey Ears Will Light Up Your World!

In case you haven't noticed, it's never too early to start celebrating Halloween. Disneyland knows this, too. That's probably why the beloved theme park is now selling light-up Mickey ears to get visitors in the Halloween spirit. The new Halloween Mickey ears feature a cluster of blinking animated bats on each side and come in two colors: green and orange. One Instagram user noted that the spooktacular ear accessories cost $19 and are "kinda hidden near the door" at World of Disney in Downtown Disney, so you'll have to make sure you look closely to find them. Another Instagram user said they will be available at the Disney parks, so keep an eye out at Walt Disney World as well!

Read on to see the mesmerizing Mickey ears that will light up your world, then check out the rest of the epic Halloween merchandise Disneyland just unveiled.

