There's a Theme Park Inspired by The Little Prince, and We're Crying With Joy

Growing up, one of my favorite books of all time was The Little Prince, and I still feel the same way as an adult. The story transcends age; there is something for everyone in its message. After all this time, I still can't stop the tears that flow upon reading that final page, and I still think of quotes from the book that apply to so many aspects of my life.

Now, fans can relive the magic of The Little Prince at a theme park in Alsace, France. Le Parc du Petit Prince has rides and attractions inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry famous book, such as The Snake ride (TOO SOON), 3D experiences exploring "planets," and even hot-air balloons representing The Lamplighter and The Drinker who the Little Prince encounters during his travels.

Guests can even meet foxes and sheep and see butterflies while they're at the park — the animals are all in reference to more of the story's plotline. There's a rose garden with a very "important" flower encased in the center under glass. See a video of the park and photos of the special location ahead.

