Disney's Longest-Working Employee Just Retired and Park-Goers Are Leaving the Sweetest Comments

On Sept. 27, Disney parks' longest-tenured employee, Oscar Martinez, retired after more than 60 years of service. Carnation Café's now former chef started his days at Disneyland on Dec. 29, 1956, just a year after the park opened. He moved up from busboy to grill cook in Fantasyland and eventually made his way to become Main Street USA's most beloved employee. If you've ever had breakfast potatoes at the Café, you can thank Oscar for his famous recipe.

Park-goers who've grown up visiting Oscar have been leaving the most heartwarming comments bidding him farewell. Here are just a few of the sweetest ones from Disney Parks Blog's Facebook page.

Congratulations, Oscar!