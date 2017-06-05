6/05/17 6/05/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping Luxury Travel Accessories 16 Luxury Travel Accessories For When You're Ready to Invest June 5, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There comes a time in everyone's life where they're ready for a travel upgrade. Not just the seat upgrade, but the accessories upgrade — when the hand-me-down carry-on bag their uncle gave them is ready for retirement and they want carry-on luggage they'd be proud of. If this is you, we have 16 luxury travel accessories that will make you excited to jet set again. Whether you need a passport holder or a cozy pair of cashmere socks for that long-haul flight, scroll around and treat yourself. Shop Brands Mary Katrantzou · Gucci · Everlane · Rimowa · Fendi · Kate Spade · Victorinox · Globe-trotter · Burberry · Falke · Paul Smith · Smythson · Louis Vuitton Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Globe-Trotter Propellor Weekend Bag If you've been using the same carry-on duffel bag since high school, you might want to toss it into the abyss and get something new. While the Globe-Trotter Propellor weekend bag ($1,445) is an investment piece, it's made of canvas with a striking leather trim that will never go out of style. It's truly a great piece of hand luggage. Globe-trotter Propellor weekend bag $1,445 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Globe-trotter Travel Duffels & Totes Burberry Grainy Leather Luggage Tag Been using ribbon to differentiate your black suitcase from everyone else's? Then it might be time to step things up and get something a little more luxurious. Not only is the Burberry Grainy Leather Luggage Tag ($250) a refined accessory, but it's orange and easy to spot in a luggage lineup. Burberry Grainy Leather Luggage Tag $250 from Burberry Buy Now See more Burberry Luggage Master & Dynamic MH40 Alcantara Over Ear Headphones Any frequent flier knows the power of good over-ear headphones. They mask out the sounds of other travelers, not to mention, enhance your movie-watching experience mid-flight. So when you're ready to retire your in-ear buds and want something outstanding, consider buying Master & Dynamic MH40 Alcantara Over Ear Headphones ($400). The sound is great and the design is beautiful. MODA OPERANDI Tech Accessories Master & Dynamic MH40 Alcantara Over Ear Headphones $400 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Tech Accessories Falke No1 Pure Cashmere Socks Airplanes are notoriously chilly, and cotton socks don't always cut it. Pack a pair of Falke No1 pure cashmere socks ($95) with you and slip them on once you get to your seat. Your feet will stay warm, and you'll feel more relaxed, too. Falke No1 pure cashmere socks $95 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Falke Socks Women's Gentle Monster Big Bully 56Mm Aviator Sunglasses No reasonable traveler would ever plan a vacation without first packing their sunnies. Whether you're taking a long-distance flight or just hitting the road for a long weekend, sunglasses will come in handy throughout the experience. And not just any sunglasses — you'll want a heavy-duty pair with UV protection, like these Women's Gentle Monster Big Bully 56Mm Aviator Sunglasses ($280). Nordstrom Sunglasses Women's Gentle Monster Big Bully 56Mm Aviator Sunglasses - Silver/ Blue Mirror $280 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sunglasses Rimowa Topas Titanium 32" Multiwheel Suitcase The Rimowa Topas Titanium 32" Multiwheel® Suitcase ($1,305) is the king of luxurious luggage. It's lightweight, sturdy, and easy to maneuver. It also has an electronic luggage tag that enables you to check in your luggage ahead of time.Talk about making your life easier. Rimowa Men's Topas Titanium 32" Multiwheel® Suitcase $1,305 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Rimowa Rolling Luggage Stubbs & Wootton Kent Black Needlepoint Slipper You've made it through security, have boarded the plane, and now want something comfortable for the journey. Sure, you can lace your sneakers back up, or you can carry these Stubbs & Wootton Kent Black Needlepoint Slipper ($450) options with you. Slip them on and mill about the cabin with ease. MODA OPERANDI Slippers Stubbs & Wootton Kent Black Needlepoint Slipper $450 $302 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Slippers Gucci Matelasse Leather iPad Case It's hard to get away with traveling these days without toting along your laptop. If you're not bringing it to do work, then you're probably packing it in order to watch Netflix (no judgment). So upgrade your single-sleeve case and get something ultra lux. The Gucci Matelasse Leather iPad Case ($1,100) is one you'll keep forever. Gucci Matelasse Leather iPad Case $1,100 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Gucci Tech Accessories Silk & Gold Leather Eye Mask Trying to catch some shuteye on a plane can be challenging for a number of reasons. You've probably experimented with using a pillow to cover your eyes, or perhaps you've even gone as far as to use the airline's freebie eye masks. Those are good options, but not nearly as effective as the Silk & Gold Leather Eye Mask ($150). Place it over your head and let the soft silk send you into a slumber. AHAlife Beauty Products Silk & Gold Leather Eye Mask $150 from AHAlife Buy Now See more AHAlife Beauty Products Fendi Metallic Bird-Eye Notebook with Stickers Documenting your travels is a glorious experience. It helps you be present, and it also helps you relive moments far after the trip has ended. Carrying something high-end like the Fendi Metallic Bird-Eye Notebook with Stickers ($95) with you will encourage you to take care of the journal as opposed to tossing it in your bag and forgetting about it. Fendi Metallic Bird-Eye Notebook with Stickers $95 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Fendi Stationery St. Frank Travel Throw There is always downtime when you travel. Maybe you're waiting for a flight to board, or perhaps you're looking for the train to pull into the station. Either way, it's common for travelers to get chilly during these moments. Fight the air conditioning by packing the St. Frank Travel Throw ($225) and grabbing it whenever you feel a breeze. Barneys New York Throws St. Frank Travel Throw $225 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York Throws Paul Smith Women's "Artist Stripe" Print Leather Make-Up Bag Keep your eye makeup and skincare products tucked away in this colorful Paul Smith Women's "Artist Stripe" Print Leather Make-Up Bag ($470). Want to customize it to your liking? You can get it monogrammed for free, too. Paul Smith Women's 'Artist Stripe' Print Leather Make-Up Bag $470 from Paul Smith Buy Now See more Paul Smith Makeup & Travel Bags Smythson Calfskin Leather Passport Holder Elevate your international vacation by keeping your documents tucked away in something beautiful. The Smythson Calfskin Leather Passport Holder ($165) has room to store your passport and your boarding pass, so you don't have to scramble looking for them at the last minute. Smythson Panama Calfskin Leather Passport Holder - Pink $165 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Smythson Bags Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker Whether your travels take you on a long road trip or across the country, music is a critical part of being on vacation. It helps set the mood, and can even make you feel more at home if you're playing songs that are familiar. The Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker ($60) has a crisp sound and gives you seven hours of charge time. Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker $60 from Macy's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Luggage Victorinox Travel Power Strip with USB If you've ever packed a flat iron only to find out that the plug is in an awkward location making your hot tool impossible to use, then bringing a travel power strip with you is exactly what you need. The Victorinox Travel Power Strip with USB ($75) comes in its own carrying case to keep the wires nice and tidy. Victorinox Travel Power Strip with USB $75 from Macy's Buy Now See more Victorinox Luggage Louis Vuitton Monogram Garment Cover The ultimate sign of a luxe traveler is whether or not they carry a garment bag. The Louis Vuitton Monogram Garment Cover ($625) sends the message that you take your wardrobe very seriously. It's an investment piece that will encourage you to take good care of your pieces while you travel. Louis Vuitton Monogram Garment Cover $625 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Garment Bags Share this post Travel StyleSummer TravelTravel TipsSummerTravel