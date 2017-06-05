16 Luxury Travel Accessories For When You're Ready to Invest

There comes a time in everyone's life where they're ready for a travel upgrade. Not just the seat upgrade, but the accessories upgrade — when the hand-me-down carry-on bag their uncle gave them is ready for retirement and they want carry-on luggage they'd be proud of. If this is you, we have 16 luxury travel accessories that will make you excited to jet set again. Whether you need a passport holder or a cozy pair of cashmere socks for that long-haul flight, scroll around and treat yourself.