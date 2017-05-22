 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Awesome Beach in Thailand Is Covered in MONKEYS — and They Want to Be Friends
Consumerism
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean
Disney
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend
Consumerism
There's a "Walmart Chant" and Other Employee Secrets Revealed
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Awesome Beach in Thailand Is Covered in MONKEYS — and They Want to Be Friends

The island Ko Phi Phi Don in Thailand is known for Monkey Beach, and it's everything you hope it would be. The area is a part of the Ko Phi Phi archipelago and is a popular spot for travelers. If the clear blue waters and sandy beaches don't get you, all of the monkeys will! They will come right up to you and interact — it's pretty amazing. Take a look at some of the cool adventures visitors have experienced.

Related
This Elephant Sanctuary in Thailand Is Not Only an AMAZING Place to Visit — It's Saving Animals

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationThailandTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Tara Block
The Best Food at Disney World's Pandora, the World of Avatar
Walt Disney World
The Most Instagrammable Food From Disney World's New Pandora
by Anna Monette Roberts
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Travel
5 of the Coolest Airstream Airbnbs Around the World
by Nicole Yi
Dating Bucket List
Relationships
The Ultimate Dating Bucket List
by Hilary White
Away Madewell Suitcase
Travel
Madewell Collaborated With Away Luggage to Create Your Dream Travel Bag
by Hilary White
Reasons to Move Abroad
Travel
Why Leaving Everything to Move Abroad Is the Best Decision I Ever Made
by Denise Wood
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Gisele Bundchen Instagram Travel Photos
Gisele Bündchen
26 Times Gisele Bündchen's Instagram Feed Gave Us Serious Wanderlust
by Alessandra Foresto
Things to Do in Isla Holbox, Mexico
Summer
7 Reasons You Need to Visit Isla Holbox, the Anti-Cancun, This Summer
by Allie Merriam
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes
Travel
The Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley Will Make Your Jaw Drop
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds