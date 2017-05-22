Monkey Beach in Thailand
This Awesome Beach in Thailand Is Covered in MONKEYS — and They Want to Be Friends
The island Ko Phi Phi Don in Thailand is known for Monkey Beach, and it's everything you hope it would be. The area is a part of the Ko Phi Phi archipelago and is a popular spot for travelers. If the clear blue waters and sandy beaches don't get you, all of the monkeys will! They will come right up to you and interact — it's pretty amazing. Take a look at some of the cool adventures visitors have experienced.