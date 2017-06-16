The Top 10 Most Popular Tours in America

Everyone secretly loves being a tourist (including in your own city), so let's just bust out those fanny packs and fully embrace it. To help inspire which attractions to see and how on your next trip, TripAdvisor announced the top 10 most booked tours in the US.

Based on their booking data, the three most popular tour types were those that allowed the most freedom and the most to see: day trips, hop-on hop-off tours, and day cruises. So, if you're looking to get the most of out your experience, check out the list ahead! Can you guess which made number one?