12 of the Best Train Trips in the World, According to National Geographic

Trains are one of the most adventurous (and practical) ways to travel the world. You're able to traverse countrysides and mountain ranges, pass by oceans, and explore cities in ways you can't experience with any other form of transportation. National Geographic Traveler's August/September issue rounded up the best train trips in the world, from Europe and Africa to Asia and America. Check out some of the world's most amazing routes, and start planning your next trip via train.