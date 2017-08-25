 Skip Nav
12 of the Best Train Trips in the World, According to National Geographic

Trains are one of the most adventurous (and practical) ways to travel the world. You're able to traverse countrysides and mountain ranges, pass by oceans, and explore cities in ways you can't experience with any other form of transportation. National Geographic Traveler's August/September issue rounded up the best train trips in the world, from Europe and Africa to Asia and America. Check out some of the world's most amazing routes, and start planning your next trip via train.

Russia — Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian
Switzerland — The Glacier Express
Canada — The Canadian
Argentina — Train to the Clouds
New Zealand — TranzAlpine
Australia — The Ghan
India — Royal Rajasthan on Wheels
South Africa — Blue Train
Europe — The Orient Express
Japan — Train Suite Shiki-shima
Africa — The Shongololo Express
California — The California Zephyr
