17 Secrets From TSA Employees That Will Completely Shock You
A Toy Story Slinky Dog Vehicle Has Arrived at Disney World's Hollywood Studios!
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
Nicaragua: Tips For the Active and Adventurous

Nicaragua is a popular destination for vacationers and backpackers alike, and with good reason. The small country has a bit of everything — gorgeous beaches, incredible volcanoes, coffee and cocoa farms, colonial cities, and mystical lakes — the opportunity for adventure is seemingly endless. Whether you like surfing, hiking, or kayaking, Nicaragua has something to keep you outside and moving your body.

Surfing on the Pacific Coast
Water Sports and Hiking on Ometepe
Scuba Diving and Snorkeling on Little Corn Island
Hiking and Trekking in León
