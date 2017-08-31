Nicaragua Travel Tips
Nicaragua: Tips For the Active and Adventurous
Nicaragua is a popular destination for vacationers and backpackers alike, and with good reason. The small country has a bit of everything — gorgeous beaches, incredible volcanoes, coffee and cocoa farms, colonial cities, and mystical lakes — the opportunity for adventure is seemingly endless. Whether you like surfing, hiking, or kayaking, Nicaragua has something to keep you outside and moving your body.
