This Surprising Thing Will Clean Stainless Steel — and You Probably Have It in Your Kitchen

On any given day, you'll find me dousing whatever food I can find with my favorite pantry staple, olive oil. But thanks to Today Home, I'll now be making my stainless steel shine using the oil as well.

The magical solution to all your scuffed-up and smudgy stainless steel problems lies with olive oil, which can help cover up scratches and remove smudges and water marks. "Apply a few drops of olive oil on a soft cloth and wipe your fridge, oven or dishwasher — any place with stainless steel," says Today. Make sure as wipe, you go against the grain to get the best results. Genius!

