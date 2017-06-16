 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Single Hotel Room in the Middle of the Swiss Alps Is Completely Open to the Air
Travel
12 Surprising Secrets From a Former Train Conductor
Travel
What It Was Like to Live in the Ecuadorian Rainforest
Summer
All You Need Is 2 Ingredients For This DIY Ant Trap (and You Probably Already Have Them)
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Single Hotel Room in the Middle of the Swiss Alps Is Completely Open to the Air

One room with a view, please! Perched on a grassy hill in Switzerland between Appenzell Innerrhoden and Appenzell Ausserrhoden is a hotel like nothing you've ever seen before. The Null Stern is more of a single room than an actual "hotel," already with an over-1,300-guest waiting list since first opening on June 9, 2017. Get this: it's completely open air without any walls or ceilings (talk about minimalism).

For about $303 a night (CHF 295), up to two guests can enjoy panoramic views of the Swiss Alps from 3,937 feet above sea level, welcome drinks, butler service, breakfast, and transportation to and from the nearest train station. Your very own butler helps you check in and even serves a freshly cooked breakfast straight to your double bed. But think of it as the ultimate glamping experience — because there aren't any bathroom or shower facilities except for self-service water supply nearby.

The Null Stern is actually an art installation created by Swiss artists and brothers Frank and Patrick Ricklin, who partnered with cofounder and hotelier Daniel Charbonnier. The concept of the suite alone is interesting enough, but the room also features a TV with one channel they named "TV-Direkt." Guests shouldn't expect any on-demand movies, only news, weather, and jokes or anecdotes about the region. The butler even speaks to you live from the analogue television. According to the hotel's site, "'TV-Direkt' is a statement against the social digitization delusion. At the same time 'TV-Direkt' flirts with the copy-paste era and the fake news."

This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience, to say the least. See the amazing hotel for yourself ahead — including a photo from the first official guest!

Related
You Can Sleep on the Side of a Cliff at This Gorgeous (and Slightly Terrifying) Hotel

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationSwitzerlandBucket ListHotelsTravel
Join The Conversation
Relationships
by Hilary White
Top Beaches in the World 2017
Travel
The Top 10 Beaches in the World to Visit This Year
by Nicole Yi
Snacks to Bring to Music Festivals
Summer
All the Snacks to Pack For a Music Festival So You Don't Go Broke
by Marina Liao
Reasons to Visit Iceland
Travel
Why Iceland Should Be at the Top of Your Travel Bucket List
by Hedy Phillips
The Most Beautiful Historic Hotels in the US
Hotels
15 Stunning Historic US Hotels to Visit Before You Die
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds