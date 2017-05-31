5 Tips For Having the Palace of Versailles All to Yourself

From The Hall of Mirrors and the King's grand apartments, to the exquisite symmetric gardens and royal stables, there is no surprise why the Palace of Versailles is a must see when in Paris. However, just as any other main attraction, this famous chateau can become quite crowded, making anyone's visit less enjoyable.

Determined to steer clear of the tourist throng, I put my detective thinking cap on and got to work researching ways to bypass the crowds when it came to this French landmark. After spending a good chunk of time online investigating, I was able to time our visit to Versailles just right so that my husband and I practically had the grounds to ourselves. We joked with our friends we had rented out the palace, because for a while there was not a single soul around!

If visiting Versailles is anywhere in your near future or on your bucket list, listen up. I'm here to share the five tips — all of which are surprisingly simple — I uncovered so you can plan accordingly and maximize your time at this one-of-a-kind estate. Let's get started!