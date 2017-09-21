Prepare to Scream Over How Adorable These Pet Costumes Are

If you have a pet, then you know firsthand how much fun it is to spoil them. Whether it's a fresh bag of treats, a fluffy new bed that will consume your living room floor, or toys designed to occupy — and let's be real, annoy — your cat, the love they express, either through a wag or a smile, is palpable. Extend the joy you feel when giving them gifts through Halloween and pick out a ridiculous outfit for them that will not only make you happy, but probably everyone else around you too. It's hard to resist a good costume.