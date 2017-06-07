This Gorgeous Beach in the Bahamas Is the Pink Paradise of Our Dreams

In case you needed one more reason to book a trip to the Bahamas, we've got you. Pink Sands Beach on Harbor Island is not only the most Instagrammable paradise because of its unique hue, but it's also ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Its clear waters typically maintain a warm temperature year-round and the coral reef keeps waves totally calm.

Visitors can expect three miles of pink sand, which gets its pale shade from tiny microscopic shelled organisms called foraminifera. We do have to warn you though that in person, the sand's color is much more subtle than what you'll see exaggerated with filters on social media. Nonetheless, a beach with pink sand — no matter how light — is still pretty damn cool.

See the pretty photos!