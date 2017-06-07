 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Gorgeous Beach in the Bahamas Is the Pink Paradise of Our Dreams
Travel
21 Small Towns You Should Visit on Your Next American Road Trip
Walt Disney World
Why Is Attendance at Disney Parks on the Decline Worldwide?
Geek Gear
The 7 Coolest Tech Gadgets Out in 2017
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Gorgeous Beach in the Bahamas Is the Pink Paradise of Our Dreams

In case you needed one more reason to book a trip to the Bahamas, we've got you. Pink Sands Beach on Harbor Island is not only the most Instagrammable paradise because of its unique hue, but it's also ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Its clear waters typically maintain a warm temperature year-round and the coral reef keeps waves totally calm.

Visitors can expect three miles of pink sand, which gets its pale shade from tiny microscopic shelled organisms called foraminifera. We do have to warn you though that in person, the sand's color is much more subtle than what you'll see exaggerated with filters on social media. Nonetheless, a beach with pink sand — no matter how light — is still pretty damn cool.

See the pretty photos!

Related
This Pink Lake in Australia Looks Like a Pool of Bubblegum, and We Want to Jump In

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Millennial PinkTravel InspirationBucket ListTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
50 Experiences Around the World Every Millennial Should Add to Their Bucket List
by Nicole Yi
Best Natural Wonders in North America
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
by Emilia Benton
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Grand Canyon Skywalk
Travel
by Hilary White
Airline Travel Don'ts
Humor
19 Annoying People You Meet While Flying
by Nancy Einhart
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds