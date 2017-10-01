This Pink Train Station in Singapore Is Hands Down the Cutest Transit System to Exist

The Redhill MRT Station in Bukit Merah, Singapore, is the place of your Instagram dreams. The all-pink station is hands down the most photo-worthy transit system ever to exist and the one place we actually wouldn't mind being stranded at. We can only imagine all the fashion blogger-like pictures we'd take while waiting. And by the looks of the pretty photos on Instagram, it seems like Redhill riders have the same idea. See them ahead!