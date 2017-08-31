 Skip Nav
Pittsburgh Will Be First US Airport to Allow Nonflyers Through Security Again

Starting Sept. 5, the Pittsburgh, PA, airport will start allowing nonflyers through the security checkpoint for the first time since the Sept. 11 attacks. Everyone will still have to go through the same security measures as usual, but it will no longer be required to have a boarding pass to get through.

Those wanting to go through security but not fly, whether it's to eat, shop, or be with loved ones, will just need to get a myPITpass inside the airport. The pass, which requires an ID to obtain, will grant you access through security on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for the TSA told Travel + Leisure that the agency is staffed to "handle the additional influx of people" and that they do not anticipate "any impact on checkpoint wait times." Also, during peak travel times, it's possible the myPITpass privileges may be revoked to make sure the actual travelers can get through security in a timely manner.

And while this is an exciting win for the Pittsburgh airport, there are currently no future plans to open up more US airports to the public at this time, according to reports from USA Today.

Image Source: Pexels
