5 Out-of-This-World Places to See the Northern Lights

Long before all the high-tech lighting effects and lasers, Mother Nature has been putting on a light show of her own — and it's spectacular. The aurora borealis — often referred to as the northern lights — is a celestial display of brightly colored lights shimmering and rippling across the night sky. Since they typically can only be seen above the Earth's magnetic poles, northern lights chasers will usually have to brave some pretty extreme terrains to catch a glimpse of the show.

Lucky for us, there are some sensational accommodations that, while a bit of a trek to get to, provide luxury amenities that will keep you cozy and comfortable while you enjoy the view. Be sure to pack for the occasion, because you will likely find yourself in subzero temperatures and, if you're feeling exceptionally brave, even sleeping in a house made of ice and snow.