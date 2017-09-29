 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Etsy's 2017 Halloween Trends Are Going to Give You Major Costume Inspiration

Etsy is a hub of creativity. With about 1.8 million sellers on the site, imaginations run wild, and we want to buy what they're selling! This year, Etsy released its creative Halloween trends of 2017, and we can't wait to start planning our costumes based on these amazing ideas. Spoiler: mermaids are out and "sophisticated sirens" are in. We rounded up some shoppable ideas for you to start with, but don't be afraid to try your hand at DIYing as well!

Related
Lola by Marc Jacobs

Aquamarine Mermaid Crown
$160
Buy Now
Sunset Fishnet Tights
$300
Buy Now
Lemon Blossom Fishnet Tights
$190
Buy Now
Fish Scale Extra Small Pattern Stencil
$5
Buy Now
Casting Spells Mermaid Crown
$160
Buy Now
Iridescent Foiled Mermaid Fanny Pack
$49
Buy Now
Stars Crown
$42
Buy Now
Black Starry Tulle Socks
$45
Buy Now
Constellations Cloak
$116
Buy Now
Festival Holographic Silver Glitter Stars
$6
Buy Now
Silver Starry Net Fishnet
$150
Buy Now
Black Stars & Moon Cloak
$116
Buy Now
Froot Loops Accessories Breakfast Food Necklace
$65
Buy Now
Pizzaface Mask
$70
Buy Now
Farfalle Pasta Brooche
$24
Buy Now
Sake Sushi Bowtie
$49
Buy Now
Ice Cream Cone Fascinator
$600
Buy Now
Silver Metallic Head Piece
$55
Buy Now
Circus Neck Ruff
$25
Buy Now
Floral Tattered Boa Collar
$37
Buy Now
Stripe Ruffle Collar
$30
Buy Now
Luxury Black Cat Mask
$118
Buy Now
Skull Mask
$60
Buy Now
Skeleton Moth Costume
$135
Buy Now
Last-Minute Halloween Costume
$22
Buy Now
Halloween T-Shirt
$22
Buy Now
Halloween Tank Top
$28
Buy Now
The Fourth Sanderson Sister Halloween Shirt
$24
Buy Now
"Sophisticated Sirens"
Sunset Fishnet Tights ($300)
Lemon Blossom Fishnet Tights ($190)
Fish Scale Extra Small Pattern Stencil ($5)
Casting Spells Mermaid Crown ($160)
Iridescent Foiled Mermaid Fanny Pack ($49)
"Cosmic Journeys"
Black Starry Tulle Socks ($45)
Constellations Cloak ($116-$225)
Festival Holographic Silver Glitter Stars ($6)
Silver Starry Net Fishnet ($150)
Black Stars & Moon Cloak ($116-$213)
"Food Fright"
Pizzaface Mask ($70)
Farfalle Pasta Brooche ($24)
Sake Sushi Bowtie ($49)
Ice Cream Cone Fascinator ($600)
"Send in the Clowns"
Circus Neck Ruff ($25)
Floral Tattered Boa Collar ($37)
Stripe Ruffle Collar ($30)
"Handcrafted Classics"
Skull Mask ($60)
Skeleton Moth Costume ($135)
"The Non-Costume"
Halloween T-Shirt ($22)
Halloween Tank Top ($28)
The Fourth Sanderson Sister Halloween Shirt ($24)
Start Slideshow
Halloween CostumesEtsyHalloween
Shop More
Disney Kids Décor SHOP MORE
Disney
Frozen Elsa, Anna & Olaf Night Glow Alarm Clock
from Kohl's
$29.99$19.99
Disney
Frozen" Wall Clock in Purple
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$12.99
Target
BulbBotz Disney Tsum Tsum®; Winnie the Pooh Light-up Alarm Clock Yellow - BulbBotz®;
from Target
$34.99
Target
BulbBotz Disney Tsum Tsum®; Mickey Light-up Alarm Clock Red - BulbBotz®;
from Target
$34.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
iHome® Disney Loves Dual Alarm Clock Speaker System
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$49.99
R+CO Dry Hair Shampoo SHOP MORE
R+CO
Women's Death Valley Dry Shampoo - Travel
from Barneys New York
$17
R+CO
Women's Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste
from Barneys New York
$28
R+CO
Women's Death Valley Dry Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$29
R+CO
Death Valley Dry Shampoo, 6.3 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$29
R+CO
BADLANDS Dry Shampoo Paste, 2.2 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$28
Jonathan Adler Home & Living SHOP MORE
Jonathan Adler
Blanc Candle
from shopbop.com
$78
Jonathan Adler
Globo Multicolor Table Lamp
from Horchow
$995
Jonathan Adler
Pop Champagne Candle
from shopbop.com
$42
Jonathan Adler
Channing Desk
from Horchow
$1,950
Jonathan Adler
Jacques Bench
from Horchow
$1,800
Jonathan Adler Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Travel
26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under!
by Tara Block
Decor Shopping
How to Have the Sexiest House on the Block
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Parenting
Don't Know What to Get Your Mom? Here Are 43 Perfect Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
The Best Home Gifts For Every Budget
by Angela Elias
Disney Kids Décor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
by Tara Block
Disney
11 Adorable Disney Tumblers You Don't Have to Wait in Line For
by Erin Cullum
Kitchens
19 Cute Kitchen Essentials That Are For Disney Addicts Only
by Victoria Messina
Little Kids
11 Towel Ponchos That Will Make Drying Off the Kids a Breeze
by Macy Cate Williams
R+CO Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Hair
These 9 Travel-Size Dry Shampoos Are Perfect For Your Next Trip
by Macy Cate Williams
Travel
15 Items Under $50 You Need on Your Next Road Trip
by Sarah Siegel
Shopping
Don't Leave on Your Summer Road Trip Without These 25 Essentials
by Sarah Siegel
Beauty Interview
This Hair Color Faux Pas Could Make You Look Older
by Kirbie Johnson
R+CO Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
districtsparkle
ellespann
districtsparkle
yummertime
Jonathan Adler Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thatslovelyblog
awedbymoni
thatslovelyblog
lynleeposton
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds