 Skip Nav
Disney
Should You Stay at a Disneyland Hotel? Here's a Breakdown of the Perks — and Costs
Budget Tips
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
Organization
Watch This Woman Pack More Than 100 Things Into a TINY Carry-On Bag

Primark Minnie Mouse Heels

Try Not to Freak Out, but Primark Just Released Minnie Mouse Heels for Under $20

Irish retailer Primark is blessing us with so much amazing merchandise we can barely keep our Minnie Mouse ears on our heads. First the Potterheads were treated to the HP collection of dreams, then we got our first taste of Disney magic with a huge collection of clothes, homeware, and baby gear. But the budget-friendly brand has just outdone itself. Introducing: Minnie Mouse heels. They are gold, sparkly, and scream holiday party. Best of all, they cost under $20 (priced in the UK at £14). These dazzling heels will start retailing in November. Unfortunately, Primark does not currently offer online shopping, so you might need to schedule a trip overseas for some holiday shopping.

And because we know you want another look at these heels, take a gaze at them in profile.

Image Source: Courtesy of Primark
Join the conversation
PrimarkDisneyShoesTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
This Clear Blue River in the Philippines Is Called "Enchanted" For a Reason
by Nicole Yi
Disney California Adventure Wedding
Disney
This Couple Rented Out Toy Story Mania For Their Disneyland Wedding, So We Can Stop Trying Now
by Nicole Yi
What Happens When You're Stranded at the Airport?
Travel
I Was Stranded in the ATL Airport For 48 Hours — This Is What I Learned
by Amanda McCoy
Best Travel Essentials
Travel
23 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without
by Nicole Yi
Kissing GIFs
Relationships
85 Types of Kisses Everyone Should Experience at Least Once
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds