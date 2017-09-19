Try Not to Freak Out, but Primark Just Released Minnie Mouse Heels for Under $20

Irish retailer Primark is blessing us with so much amazing merchandise we can barely keep our Minnie Mouse ears on our heads. First the Potterheads were treated to the HP collection of dreams, then we got our first taste of Disney magic with a huge collection of clothes, homeware, and baby gear. But the budget-friendly brand has just outdone itself. Introducing: Minnie Mouse heels. They are gold, sparkly, and scream holiday party. Best of all, they cost under $20 (priced in the UK at £14). These dazzling heels will start retailing in November. Unfortunately, Primark does not currently offer online shopping, so you might need to schedule a trip overseas for some holiday shopping.

And because we know you want another look at these heels, take a gaze at them in profile.