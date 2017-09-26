 Skip Nav
The Powerful Quotes on These 21 Phone Cases Will Inspire You Daily

Sometimes it takes powerful words to truly move and motivate you. If you want a daily reminder of how amazing you are (and of all the things you're capable of!), then get one of these inspirational quote phone cases so you can see it writing every time you pick up your device. Read on for 21 empowering ideas!

"She Believed She Could, So She Did" ($29, originally $36)
"You Are Loved" ($17)
"Dream It, Wish It, Do It" ($15)
"Que Sera, Sera" ($29, originally $36)
"Mind Over Matter" ($13)
"Though She Be But Little She Is Fierce" ($29, originally $36)
"Everything Happens For a Reason" ($22-$24)
"Nevertheless She Persisted" ($15)
"Happiness Can Be Found" Harry Potter Quote ($29, originally $36)
"Suck It Up Butter Cup" ($29, originally $36)
"Carpe Diem" ($28-$30)
"Don't Forget to Have Fun" ($29, originally $36)
"Start Each Day With a Grateful Heart" ($16)
"You Are Brave Than You Believe" Quote Case ($29, originally $36)
"Dream Big" ($29, originally $36)
"Inhale, Exhale" ($29, originally $36)
"Balance" ($16)
"It's a New Day Today" ($16)
"It Is What It Is" Smiley Face ($29, originally $36)
"You Are Enough" ($29, originally $36)
"Dreams Don't Work Unless You Do" ($29, originally $36)
