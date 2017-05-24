This Rainbow Mountain Looks Like Mother Nature Had Fun With Colored Sand

If you ever poured layers of colored sand into bottles as a kid, you'll understand my reference exactly when you see this awe-inducing rainbow mountain in Peru. Ausangate Mountain of the Peruvian Andes is striped with rusty reds, turquoise, and other hues, making it truly a sight to behold. Its waves of color look like they've actually been painted on. The location is a holy site to locals, who believe it to be the deity of the city of Cusco. Over 10,000 pilgrims come to worship at the base of Ausangate each year for the Start Snow festival.

Rainbow mountain is not easy to find or reach, however. The notorious trek can take around five to six days to complete, but you'll see plenty along the way, including llamas and glaciers.

The colored layers are a result of weathering and mineralogy. For example, chlorite has the ability to turn sediments to greenish shades. Geology is pretty amazing, isn't it? Check out some awesome photos ahead.