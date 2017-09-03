 Skip Nav
Disney
We Are Seriously Screaming Over Primark's (Very Affordable!) Disney Collection
Travel
9 Beautiful Beaches Where Clothing Is 100% Optional
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This "Liquid Rainbow" May Just Be the Most Beautiful River in the World

Caño Cristales is proof that magic is real, and Mother Nature is behind the spell. The "Rainbow River" in Colombia — also sometimes called the "river of five colors" — changes between hues of yellow, blue, green, red, and orange. The macarenia clavigera plant in the water affects the colors of the river, depending on the light, time of year, and conditions of the water. Caño Cristales has circular rock pools and small waterfalls that make it an even more incredible sight to see. Read on to see the absolutely jaw-dropping photos of the Colombian river.

Related
16 Rainbow Destinations Around the World

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationBucket ListTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
8 Secrets From Cruise Ship Employees
by Hilary White
Boston Travel Tips
Travel
14 Experiences to Add to Your Boston Bucket List
by Kathryn McLamb
Haunted Houses in Latin America
Halloween
8 Haunted Houses and Hotels in Latin America
by Vivian Nunez
Destinations You Can Uber to For Cheap
Budget Tips
by Nicole Yi
How to Keep Jewelry From Tangling
DIY
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds