This "Liquid Rainbow" May Just Be the Most Beautiful River in the World

Caño Cristales is proof that magic is real, and Mother Nature is behind the spell. The "Rainbow River" in Colombia — also sometimes called the "river of five colors" — changes between hues of yellow, blue, green, red, and orange. The macarenia clavigera plant in the water affects the colors of the river, depending on the light, time of year, and conditions of the water. Caño Cristales has circular rock pools and small waterfalls that make it an even more incredible sight to see. Read on to see the absolutely jaw-dropping photos of the Colombian river.



