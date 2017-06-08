8 Reasons to Skip Miami This Summer and Go to Palm Beach Instead

I've been up and down the Atlantic coast of Florida many times in my life, so I feel pretty knowledgable about which places are better than others, because not all coastal cities are created equal. While I love the spirit of Miami, there's something to be said for the posh nature of Palm Beach County. You'll still find the beautiful South Florida weather but there's not quite as much hustle and bustle. It's a bit quieter and more low-key, but still has plenty to offer, especially if you love the arts. Keep reading to see exactly why I think you should make a stop north of Miami in Palm Beach instead.