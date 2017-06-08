 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Reasons to Skip Miami This Summer and Go to Palm Beach Instead
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Geek Gear
The 7 Coolest Tech Gadgets Out in 2017
Travel
This Gorgeous Beach in the Bahamas Is the Pink Paradise of Our Dreams
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Reasons to Skip Miami This Summer and Go to Palm Beach Instead

I've been up and down the Atlantic coast of Florida many times in my life, so I feel pretty knowledgable about which places are better than others, because not all coastal cities are created equal. While I love the spirit of Miami, there's something to be said for the posh nature of Palm Beach County. You'll still find the beautiful South Florida weather but there's not quite as much hustle and bustle. It's a bit quieter and more low-key, but still has plenty to offer, especially if you love the arts. Keep reading to see exactly why I think you should make a stop north of Miami in Palm Beach instead.

Related
Traveling to Miami? Here's What You Need to Know Before Going

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Summer TravelFloridaTravel TipsSummerTravel
Join The Conversation
Florida
Coveted Crib: A Miami High-Rise by Errez Design and an Exclusive Interview!
by Home
How to Save on a First-Class Ticket
Travel
10 Tips to Snag a First-Class Ticket Upgrade
by Alex Matjanec
Guess What Fashion Designer Lived Here?
Florida
Guess What Fashion Designer Lived Here?
by Home
What to Do in Paris For Three Days
Travel
You Only Need 3 Days in Paris to Fall in Love
by Annie Gabillet
Ways to Save at Disneyland
Disney
17 Ways to Save Major Money at Disneyland
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds