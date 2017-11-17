6 Reasons Train Travel Is the Way to Go

When it comes to air travel, unless you're splurging on a first-class ticket, there is a laundry list of reasons it can be a hassle. Long security lines, sardine-style seating, overpriced food and beverages (and just about everything else), and the list goes on. But on certain trips, you really don't have another choice. Crossing an ocean? Flying is just about your only viable option, unless you have multiple days to spend at sea.

However, when you're only moving from city to city, there are so many advantages to traveling via train. While more remote areas might not have train access, the majority of medium to large cities around the world have train stations teeming with different routes. Here are six reasons the train will make your travel time so much more pleasant and stress-free. All aboard!