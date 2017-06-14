11 Reasons Iceland Should Be at the Top of Your Travel Bucket List

Iceland is one of those places where the scenery is so beautiful that it almost seems unreal. I recently made a visit to the country on my way to the UK for vacation, and even though it never stopped raining for three straight days, I could still tell that Iceland was a bit magical. The island country is covered in lush landscapes and full of ridiculously friendly people. The beauty of it more than makes up for how expensive it is. (And trust me, it's really, really expensive there.) Ahead, find 11 reasons Iceland should be at the top your travel bucket list — if it isn't already.



10 Natural Wonders in Iceland That Will Take Your Breath Away Related