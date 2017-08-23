5 Reasons Levi, Lapland, Is the Perfect Winter Wonderland Destination

Reasons to Visit Lapland, Finland
Iceland has been a travel hotspot for its affordable airfare and stunning landscape, but it's time to consider a new destination. Austrian wedding photographer Cat Ekkelboom-White and her husband, Menno, documented their recent adventure in Levi, Lapland, instantly convincing us to take our own trip to Finland's northernmost region.
Situated above the arctic circle, Lapland spans across northern Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Russia. Through the months of October to April, snowfall creates a picturesque Winter wonderland that you thought only existed in holiday cards. In addition to their stunning shots, Cat also provided us with five more reasons Levi is the magical getaway you never know you needed. See them ahead!
1. Shorter Daylight Hours
For those who love to sleep in, look forward to lazy mornings snuggled up in your room. During peak Winter months, you only have a few hours of daylight from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No sun means no need to wake up early!
2. Husky and Reindeer Sledding
Drive your own sled across frozen lakes and in between snow-covered trees, all in complete silence. You'll be able to fully take in all the magic the scenery offers as the Huskies lead the way.
3. Northern Lights
You have a good chance of catching the aurora borealis (Northern Lights) from September to April on a clear night. Cozying up with a warm mug of tea under the stars and dancing auroras is truly an unforgettable experience.
4. Stunning Scenery
The landscape of Finnish Lapland is breathtaking to say the least, and not just because of the frigid temperatures. A frozen wonderland doesn't even begin to describe how beautiful your surroundings are.
5. It's Not as Hard to Reach as You Think
There a number of international airports in Lapland, despite being in the wilderness above the Arctic Circle, many of which also offer direct flights to and from the UK and Germany.