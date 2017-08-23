5 Reasons Levi, Lapland, Is the Perfect Winter Wonderland Destination

Iceland has been a travel hotspot for its affordable airfare and stunning landscape, but it's time to consider a new destination. Austrian wedding photographer Cat Ekkelboom-White and her husband, Menno, documented their recent adventure in Levi, Lapland, instantly convincing us to take our own trip to Finland's northernmost region.

Situated above the arctic circle, Lapland spans across northern Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Russia. Through the months of October to April, snowfall creates a picturesque Winter wonderland that you thought only existed in holiday cards. In addition to their stunning shots, Cat also provided us with five more reasons Levi is the magical getaway you never know you needed. See them ahead!