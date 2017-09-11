This Umbrella Folds in Reverse, and How the Hell Did We Not Think of This Sooner?

Umbrellas are sometimes more trouble than they're worth. For such a simple object, it can be infinitely hard to do easy things like close the umbrella while getting inside your car or while in other tight spaces. Doing so can get you just as soaked as if you didn't use the umbrella in the first place — which kind of defeats the purpose.



Well, consider your rainy-day problems solved. The geniuses at KAZbrella designed an umbrella that closes from the inside out, leaving the wet side of the canopy contained on the inside when closed. The company, which believes in "engineering, intelligent design and innovation," created the umbrella to "design a completely new mechanism, whilst remaining true to the aesthetic look of the classic umbrella." It's also specially engineered to withstand strong winds, so you can say goodbye to the days of fighting with an umbrella that's flipped the wrong way.

See the KAZbrella "reverse umbrella" in action.

A post shared by KAZBRELLA ☔️ (@kazbrella) on Aug 11, 2017 at 4:30am PDT



