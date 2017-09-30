Grab Your Floo Powder — There's a Harry Potter Halloween Boutique in California

As a kid, the two most magical parts of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone were easy to choose: the secret magical marketplace, Diagon Alley, and the elaborate holiday festivities at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. Something about enchanted, floating pumpkins and a massive Halloween feast in a castle enthralled my young brain, and the idea of shopping in an outdoor mall just for wizards was just plain addictive. (And, honestly, it still is now that I'm an adult!)

So when I found out that the annual Halloween boutique at Roger's Gardens in Corona Del Mar, CA, this year is inspired by the wizarding world, I just about lost it. Called "Magic & Mayhem," the elaborate experience has it all: Platform 9 and 3/4, its own take on both Diagon and Knockturn alleys, and a huge selection of Halloween goods inspired by different aspects of the Harry Potter series. There's an Owl Emporium, a "wheezy" joke emporium, a wizarding supply store, and an apothecary that will instantly transport you right into your favorite fantasy universe. Halloween and Harry Potter?! Sign me the hell up!

Just check out these incredible photos from Roger's Gardens, then visit the Magic & Mayhem boutique before the season ends!