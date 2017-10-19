 Skip Nav
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
7 of the Scariest Corn Mazes in America

Those of you who live for the thrill need to add these corn mazes to your list. Haunted houses can be made to scare with creepy decorations and terrifying actors, but corn mazes already have that eeriness going for them that's only amplified when props are added. We've searched for the spookiest corn mazes across the country that aren't for the faint-hearted. See seven of them ahead — if you dare.

Field of Screams (Meridian, ID)
Hysteria at Connors Farm (Danvers, MA)
Haunted Corn Maze at Jonamac Orchard (Malta, IL)
Grab Your Floo Powder — There's a Harry Potter Halloween Boutique in California
Cheap Halloween Party Ideas
15 Affordable Ideas For Your Halloween Party
Day of the Dead Activities at Disneyland 2017
This Is the Best Year Yet to Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Disneyland
Movie Scream Queens
25 Memorable Scream Queens of the Big Screen
Reasons to Go to Austin City Limits Music Festival
7 Reasons Austin City Limits Should Be at the Top of Your Festival Bucket List
