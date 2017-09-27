 Skip Nav
Daylight Saving Time
Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Ends in November This Year
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)

Sleeping Playlist

24 Relaxing Songs to Help You Sleep

When you're lying in bed and caught on an endless train of thoughts, music is the best remedy to put you out. Drown out the day's stresses and let the playlist do its job — it's built for total relaxation and instant KO. Here's a mix of old favorites and new. Sweet dreams!

Related
Life-Changing Daily Rituals For a Better Night's Sleep

  1. "The Suburbs," Mr. Little Jeans
  2. "Thinkin Bout You," Frank Ocean
  3. "Islands," The xx
  4. "Eye of the Needle," Sia
  5. "Rocket," Beyoncé
  6. "Kind of . . . Sometimes . . . Maybe," Jessie Ware
  7. "Billie Jean," The Civil Wars
  8. "What You Need," The Weeknd
  9. "Flightless Bird, American Mouth," Iron & Wine
  10. "Skinny Love," Bon Iver
  11. "Sleeping Alone," Lykke Li
  12. "Supersymmetry," Arcade Fire
  13. "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want," The Smiths
  14. "Good For You," Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky
  15. "Excuses," The Morning Benders
  16. "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room (Live)," John Mayer
  17. "West Coast," Lana Del Rey
  18. "Paris, Tokyo," Lupe Fiasco
  19. "Lovely," Sara Haze
  20. "Shut It Down," Drake feat. The Dream
  21. "Thousand Miles," Tove Lo
  22. "Stay Ready (What a Life)," Jhene Aiko
  23. "Never Gonna Give You Up," The Black Keys
  24. "Believe," Mumford & Sons

Subscribe to our Spotify account to see what other playlists we have for you.

Don't forget, you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Image Source: Shutterstock
Join the conversation
SpotifyPlaylistSleepWellnessMusic
Join The Conversation
Insomnia
This Life-Changing Smart Pillow Combats Anxiety and Insomnia
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Disney Playlist For Friends
Spotify
The Ultimate Disney BFF Playlist
by Ashley Paige
Ways to Practice Self-Care
Advice
38 Simple Ideas For Taking Care of Yourself When You Need It Most
by Hilary White
How to Make a Castor Oil Pack and How It Will Help You Heal
Women's Health
What's a Castor Oil Pack and Why Is It Good For You?
by Heather Dale
Gentle Cry-It-Out Method
Babies
by Tarah Chieffi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds