There's a Star Wars Bar in LA, and Yes, You Definitely Want to Go There

If you ever wanted to escape to a galaxy far, far away and sip drinks at Mos Eisley Cantina, now's your chance. Scum and Villainy Cantina is a Los Angeles pop-up bar inspired by the classic Star Wars joint, and while some themed bars don't always live up to the hype, it looks like this one truly goes above and beyond. Fans have been flocking to the bar dressed in their best paraphernalia, from full-on Greedos and Han Solos (shooting first, of course) to Princess Leias donning her infamous bikini look.

According to the site, the Scum and Villainy Cantina is "nestled in the black hole of Hollywood, CA." It's a temporary pop-up experience that promises to transport you into an "immersive environment where you drink, eat, and hang out as if you were in another galaxy." Costumes are encouraged, and based on the photos of the bar, fans have truly risen to the occasion.

The bar requires reservations and is only open until the end of June, but they do offer walk-ins — you just need to check their Facebook daily to see if you can get squeezed in. Here's hoping more bars like this one pop up nearby soon, perhaps in celebration of The Last Jedi's release in December? Check out the photos ahead.