Make Your Own 3-Ingredient, Nontoxic Stovetop Cleaner

Your stovetop can get messy with drips from soup, water from spaghetti boiling over, and crumbs from who knows what. Instead of spending loads of cash on chemical-laden cleaning supplies for your kitchen, a place where you cook and prep your food, check out this easy nontoxic cleaning solution. We love that you more than likely already own everything needed to make this solution and keep your stovetop looking sparkling new again.



