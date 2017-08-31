 Skip Nav
Mountain Highs: Head to Jackson Hole, WY, For a Wild Weekend

Wyoming? When just saying a state's name sounds like a doubt-filled question, it might be hard to get pumped about using your PTO for a vacation there. But like Paris, Jackson Hole is always a good idea.

For one, it offers four seasons of fun, especially for those people nurtured by nature or craving an adrenaline rush. The air is fresh, as is the beer. The mountains are majestic, the wildflowers vibrant, the people welcoming, the food and shopping scene constantly improving. Hell, even the airport, the only commercial one inside a national park, has a roaring fire, reclaimed wood paneling, and a fine-art photography exhibit. And thanks to a movement to turn downtown motels past their prime into plaid-clad influencer bait at slightly more affordable price points, there has never been a better time to grab your fleece and head into the wild of the Cowboy State.

Nature calls. You should answer.
Park yourself at Grand Teton National Park for much-needed unplugging.
See Grand Teton National Park from the water.
So many slopes, so little time.
Getting a bird's-eye view has never been easier.
Stay at a do-tell motel.
Adorable for sure, but it's the more utilitarian decor that's the true draw. Custom gear walls have specially shaped cubbies and movable hooks to hold skis, hiking poles and boots, snowboards, and backpacks (which MMM also has available for rent), thus eliminating long waits at the equipment valet or having to chance leaving them on or in the car. The minifridge is empty and oversize, so storing snacks and picnic fixings overnight can also save precious minutes in the morning. There are rooms with bunks for friend getaways and families. The door also has an illustrated guide to what not to forget when you head out to explore. Plus, whatever doughnuts don't sell in the cafe in the morning are put out as complimentary afternoon snacks.
Have close encounters of the animal kind.
Things'll be great when you're downtown. Everything's waiting for you.
If you leave hungry, you did it wrong.
Sip something special.
The bar scene is colorful but shuts down early by urban dweller standards. You must slide up to the bar on seats made out of saddles at The Million Dollar Cowboy. On Tuesdays, listen to live bluegrass and cut a rug at the Silver Dollar Bar inside the historic Wort Hotel. Glorietta, a dimly lit trattoria that promises via sign that "you're a stranger here but once," brought the craft and classic cocktail revolution to town.
Cowgirl up at the rodeo.
Take a day trip to Yellowstone.
