9 Ways to Make a Long Flight Less Boring

10+ hours in a metal tube in the sky. Your options for entertainment are relatively limited, but long flights across states, countries, and seas don't have to be as painful as you think — if you come prepared. From Netflix downloads to goodie bags and soundproof headphones, here are some tips from a recent Reddit thread to help make your next long flight less boring.



1. Figure out if you want to sleep on the flight or not. "Bottom line is — adjust to your destination's time zone ASAP. For instance, if you're taking an evening flight from Europe and landing in the US at night, try to sleep as little as possible." — Reddit user yo_name_is_TOBY

2. Bring soundproof headphones! "You wont believe how good you feel with those on, the difference is incredible, it as if you were covering your ears with your hands the whole flight. Then put on some audiobooks and learn something new." — Reddit user Snaaaaaaaaaake

3. Download a series or movies on Netflix. "Netflix just offers full downloads of everything for offline viewing now, the files are encrypted, but it's really convenient. YouTube with YouTube Red also allow download of any videos. I've used flights to catch up on game grumps and Netflix series." — Reddit user FurryWolves

4. Bring a paper book or magazine. "On long flights, my eyes get tired of the laptop and iPad screens, so just holding and reading a paperback makes me feel better." Reddit user jmdinbtr

5. Create a backlog of media you can watch. "For me this includes: podcasts, Netflix movies, and other movies on my computer." — Reddit user yo_name_is_TOBY

6. Load up your tablet or phone with things to read and watch offline. "Have a tablet with entertainment! Laptop is often checked in only." — Reddit user viking91.

7. Figure out if you want to get any work done, and break it down into chunks. "I have a pretty bad time focusing on planes. If I spend more than 30 minutes doing something, I start zoning out. Your mileage may vary, but based on what your attention span is, plan out your flight so that you cycle through discrete chunks of all your media. So in my case, that's 30 minutes of podcast one, 30 minutes of a Netflix show, 30 minutes of podcast two, 30 minutes of work, and then start the cycle over again. Depending on if you're flying with someone or not, talking with them or other sh*t will crop up in the flight that will also kill some time, which is great." — Reddit user yo_name_is_TOBY

8. Get an aisle seat so you can walk around. "16-hour flights are the worst when you sit at the window and you need a pee but the people blocking the exit are asleep." Reddit user ChefGamma.

9. Give yourself a whole goody bag of things to entertain yourself and space out each activity. "Try to get a variety of things so you don't get as bored. Obviously try to sleep as much as possible, but fill in the rest of the time with stuff: listen to podcasts or books on tape (so you can be mentally engaged but rest your eyes), download some classic movies you never got around to seeing, buy a puzzle book with crosswords, word searches, logic puzzles, etc. Bring along some favorite snacks but make yourself wait to eat them, like at eight hours in, 12 hours in. Buy a book on how to do origami and learn some of that. Bring along some trashy celebrity magazines that you would never buy but secretly love." — Reddit user fortnight14