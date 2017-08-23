 Skip Nav
10 Reasons You Should Visit Montreal Now

Between the food, the stunning architecture, the street art, and the festivals, one doesn't need excuses to visit Montreal. It's a city filled with creative energy and it has the power to make you feel like you're in Europe — without the long plane ride. If you're seeking you're next weekend getaway, here are 10 reasons you should travel to Montreal now.

City Views
Poutine
Street Art
The Bota Bota Spa
Architecture
Montreal Bagels
Cafe Culture
Notre-Dame Basilica
Underground City
Old Port
