10 Ways to Have the Best Holiday Season Ever in New York City

From the festive holiday markets to the jolly seasonal shows and traditional tree-lighting ceremonies, it's no surprise why so many people adore Christmastime in New York City. Simply put, this cosmopolitan corner oozes with so much holiday cheer that even Scrooge would start to feel warm and fuzzy. And the best part? Thanks to the abundance of budget-friendly yuletide fun, you can revel in this illuminated Winter wonderland without depleting your bank account.

So whether you're yearning to ice skate under the spectacular skyline or feast your eyes on the dazzling displays of decorations woven throughout the city, you're in for a real treat ahead, as we've covering all the bases and listing out the top things to do — including the merriest places to eat. You'll be well on your way to spending the most magical time of the year in one of the world's most magical cities!