10 Ways to Have the Best Holiday Season Ever in New York City

From the festive holiday markets to the jolly seasonal shows and traditional tree-lighting ceremonies, it's no surprise why so many people adore Christmastime in New York City. Simply put, this cosmopolitan corner oozes with so much holiday cheer that even Scrooge would start to feel warm and fuzzy. And the best part? Thanks to the abundance of budget-friendly yuletide fun, you can revel in this illuminated Winter wonderland without depleting your bank account.

So whether you're yearning to ice skate under the spectacular skyline or feast your eyes on the dazzling displays of decorations woven throughout the city, you're in for a real treat ahead, as we've covering all the bases and listing out the top things to do — including the merriest places to eat. You'll be well on your way to spending the most magical time of the year in one of the world's most magical cities!

Lace up your skates and hit the rink.
Although all rinks are known to draw rather large crowds, the one at Rockefeller Center is notorious for staying packed. So if this experience is on your holiday bucket list, I highly recommend arriving as early as possible. My husband and I arrived at 8:00 a.m. on a weekday morning with hopes of being some of the first people in line since the rink doesn't open until 8:30 a.m, yet we turned the corner and found faces already anxiously waiting. So, yes, the earlier you can arrive, the better!
See the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
And thanks to all the high kicking, a flying Santa, and 60,000 pounds of props — including a live camel — you're guaranteed to leave feeling merry and bright.
Once the curtain has been drawn on the show, you can continue the festivities by embracing the delightful display of decorations right across the street from Radio City Music Hall.
Meander around the various holiday markets.
Another great option is the Grand Central Holiday Fair. Located in the breathtaking, historic Vanderbilt Hall, this market offers a phenomenal selection of handmade products, including jewelry, art, and children's toys.
Don't forget to swing by the Winter Village at Bryant Park. Along with the 17,000-square-foot ice rink, this area is also home to more than 125 holiday shops and kiosks ready to infuse you with cheerful Christmas spirit.
Plus, you can snack on tasty treats from the delicious pop-up eateries. Handmade cinnamon-raisin pretzels? Yes, please!
Did I mention there's also pillowy glazed doughnuts and cheesy, twisted breadsticks? You know, to go hand in hand with the gallons of warm apple cider. Just one stop here and your taste buds will be forever thankful.
Warm up with some of the most delicious hot chocolate you'll ever taste.
Become inspired by watching The Nutcracker performance live at Lincoln Center.
Experience the excitement of SantaCon.
Marvel at the hundreds of glitzy decorations at Rolf's.
Walk down the gloriously decked-out Fifth Avenue.
Whatever route you take, be sure not to miss the incredibly impressive window exhibits at Bergdorf Goodman. Thanks to the extreme craftsmanship that goes into each display, these window installations are as highly anticipated as the arrival of seasonal Starbucks cups and months full of all-peppermint everything.
Sing catchy Christmas carols in Washington Square Park.
Feast your eyes on some of the most opulent decorations in the world.
