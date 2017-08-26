This Is Your Perfect Weekend in Newport, RI, Planned!

I don't think I've been to a town where people "Summer harder" than Newport, RI. Everything about the historical New England town feels Americana — from the abundance of lobster rolls to the iconic mansions lived in by some of the most famous families of our country (and now Taylor Swift!).

This year, I finally visited the charming town and learned what all the hype is about. Before I travel, I do a ton of research — asking everyone I know (on Facebook!) where to go, eat, and stay. After combing through the recommendations, I settled on a mix of old and new: a modern hotel peppered with mainstay restaurants.

Ahead, I am sharing every activity and dining spot I loved in order to help you plan your next trip! Hope you're not allergic to seafood . . .