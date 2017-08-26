 Skip Nav
This Is Your Perfect Weekend in Newport, RI, Planned!

I don't think I've been to a town where people "Summer harder" than Newport, RI. Everything about the historical New England town feels Americana — from the abundance of lobster rolls to the iconic mansions lived in by some of the most famous families of our country (and now Taylor Swift!).

This year, I finally visited the charming town and learned what all the hype is about. Before I travel, I do a ton of research — asking everyone I know (on Facebook!) where to go, eat, and stay. After combing through the recommendations, I settled on a mix of old and new: a modern hotel peppered with mainstay restaurants.

Ahead, I am sharing every activity and dining spot I loved in order to help you plan your next trip! Hope you're not allergic to seafood . . .

Goat Island
Where to Stay
Here's a shot of Gurney's outdoor lounge, the Regent Cocktail Club, where you can eat, drink, and enjoy the stunning water views!
If you're not a fan of sun or if it's raining, there are cool indoor spaces. The interiors were designed by Peter Max Bowden of Petermax. The vibe is sophisticated and nautical with a color palette inspired by Goat Island itself. While it's clean and muted shade-wise (and begging to be Instagrammed!), there are creative knickknacks and marine-chic details throughout.
But seriously, the decor is nautical heaven!
Here's a cool-looking chair to read your book and enjoy a hot drink coffee from Corso, the coffee shop located inside of the hotel (and your best bet for an under-$10 breakfast).
See another shot of the boating-inspired decor.
Other perks of staying at Gurney's are that it has a gym and offers weekend classes from local boutique studios, including barre and HIIT. You can also use the Goat Island location as an excuse to walk to town and get those extra steps in. And if it's raining, you're feeling lazy, or you would like to have a drink beforehand, then take advantage of the Porsche house cars or water shuttles. The staff will drive you into town via these luxury vehicles. If you are really fancy, you can also jet between Gurney's Montauk and Gurney's Newport on a glass-bottom helicopter flight via Bird's Eye View Helicopter Tours for $200 a seat. Not cheap, but worth it for special occasions — like popping the question!
Where to Spa
If you're in town for a wedding, get a manicure while enjoying one of the best views in the house at the spa.
Where to Fine Dine
Scarpetta is known for its modern Italian seafood dishes, quality meats, and homemade pasta. Fact: we ate our spaghetti so fast we didn't even get a chance to photograph it!
Tourism Sites That Are Awesome
One of the Vanderbilt daughters lived in this floral bedroom — before millennial pink was even a thing.
Where to Walk
Where to Grab a Casual Bite
How to See the Town Best
Where to Grab a Fresh Lobster Roll
Where to See the Epic Sunsets
There are fire pits encased by adirondack chairs, and at night, you can expect bonfires.
We chose to watch the sun go down from our private balcony with a bottle of Prosecco and chocolate-covered strawberries sent to us by the hotel.
And here's that sunset! This was a cloudy day, too. As a sunset-chaser, I am itching to go back and see what it looks like on a clear evening.
Where to Have Dinner
The Chicest Brunch Spot in Town
Here's a view of where you can brunch! On a clear day like this, you can't beat the gorgeous scenery.
At Castle Hill Inn, we closed out our perfect Summer weekend with a three-course brunch and a stunning view. Some highlights included seafood salad, poached eggs and lobster hash, and this absolutely flawless lobster roll with fried onion on top.
Book your reservation in advance — but if you can't get in, people flock to this lawn at Castle Hill Inn. It's a top spot in town to grab a cocktail and watch the sun go down.
