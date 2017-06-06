The Seychelles Is the Gorgeous Travel Spot You Need to Add to Your List Right Now

When you think of stunning white-sand beaches, places like the Maldives or Bora Bora might come to mind, but the Seychelles, East Africa, is where it's at. The Seychelles is made up of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean with endless beaches, coral reefs, and nature reserves. Travelers are able to enjoy a warm, tropical climate all year long — making snorkeling ideal at any time — and the country is packed with culture and natural wonders unlike anywhere else. See five more reasons to make the Seychelles your next vacation.