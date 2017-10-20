11 Reasons Singapore Needs to Be Next on Your Bucket List

I may be a little biased, as some of my fondest childhood memories are of living in Singapore, but it really is a country with so much to offer. It's often seen as a quick stopover destination on a longer journey, with the only tourist attraction being the iconic Marina Bay Sands. While I'll admit that it is a must-see, there are an abundance of other attractions to keep you busy during your trip. From incredible local shopping centers to impressive eating spots, this might just convince you to give Singapore more than a day next time you're traveling to the other side of the world.