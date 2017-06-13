 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Bali and Japan Are Among the Top 10 Places For Solo Travel in 2017
Wellness
The 30-Day No-Fail Happiness Challenge
Healthy Living Tips
5 Things You Didn't Know You Needed to Do Before Lunchtime
Eco
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Bali and Japan Are Among the Top 10 Places For Solo Travel in 2017

There's tons of benefits to traveling alone, from cultural enrichment to new experiences. Based on global research by travel company Booking.com, one in five US travelers are planning to travel by themselves for the first time ever in 2017. Results also found that one in three millennials want to travel more so that they can post new photos on social media.

See the top 10 most popular planned destinations ahead!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationMillennialsTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Julia Sievert
Granite Hot Springs in Wyoming
Travel
by Hedy Phillips
Oreo Pancakes Recipe
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
Millionaire Wants Millennials to Stop Eating Avocado Toast
Humor
This Guy Wants Millennials to Ditch Avocado Toast So They Can Buy Homes — B*tch, Please
by Victoria Messina
Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas
Travel
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds