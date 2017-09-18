This Dreamy Tree House in Hawaii Has a Hanging Bed and a Real Trapdoor

Down a secluded jungle path in Fern Forest, HI, there's a personal paradise that awaits. A secluded tree house sits on stilts 15 feet up, and the only sound you'll hear is the music of the surrounding forest. What you won't hear? People. This hidden gem is off the beaten path and perfect for anyone who wants some much-needed quiet time in the most serene place imaginable.

The Dreamy Tropical Tree House in Fern Forest doesn't just look like it's straight out of a fairy tale — it's also actually affordable. The one-bedroom home is listed starting at $200 per night on Airbnb, with special additions like ladder stairs leading to a trapdoor entrance, 360-degree views of the jungle from the porch wrapping around the house, and a hanging bed that dangles below the main part of the abode.

"You know when you dream about a hidden tropical escape? This is it and more," said one review on the site. "It is truly amazing to wake up to the rain and the coqui frogs . . . I definitely recommend this for a relaxing getaway," said another. Check out the photos ahead and dream about this island escape.