50 Unique Words and Phrases From Each State That Only Locals Understand

Sometimes when I'm having a conversation with my coworkers in New York, I'll mention something about getting a can of pop or how I swept my bedroom last night, and I've dealt with the chuckling that ensues when they realize it's my Midwest slang slipping out. On the flip side, I will argue with a New Yorker about being in a line for something rather than on a line until we're both blue in the face. Each state and region of the country has its own little pocket of uniqueness when it comes to linguistics, and if you keep reading, you can find out some of the most interesting words and phrases from each of the states.

Alabama: Coke — pretty much all soft drinks Alaska: Sourdough — native Alaskan Arizona: Bear down — go get 'em Arkansas: Cattywampus — crazy/off-kilter California: Hella — a lot Colorado: Dagwood — layered sandwich Connecticut: Glawackus — imaginary monster Delaware: Baggin' up — laugh loudly Florida: Snowbirds — people who escape cold weather to come to warmer climates Georgia: Mash — press, as in a button
Hawaii: Da kine — a phrase that means both everything and nothing and can be used in any way Idaho: Boise — locals pronounce the name of the state capital as Boy-see, not Boy-zee Illinois: Brewski — beer Indiana: Hoosier — native of Indiana Iowa: Pop — the correct way to say soda Kansas: Shucky darn — exclamation meaning something like "wow" Kentucky: Holler — valley between mountains Louisiana: Banquette — sidewalk Maine: Leaf peepah — people who come from out of town to see the beautiful Fall foliage Maryland: Snowball — snow cone
Massachusetts: Wicked — crazy good Michigan: Geez-o-Pete — exclamation in place of cursing Minnesota: Uff da — nonsense phrase of surprise Mississippi: Lick of sense — if something doesn't make a lick of sense, it makes no sense Missouri: Warsh — wash Montana: Nice speakin' at ya — I enjoyed talking to you Nebraska: Waddy — rancher Nevada: Toke — tip or token New Hampshire: Janky — trashy or not good New Jersey: Jug handle — an intersection that forces you to turn right to turn left
New Mexico: Christmas — red and green peppers New York: On line — instead of being in line North Carolina: Bless your heart — you're so sweet North Dakota: Hot dish — casserole Ohio: Sweeper — vacuum Oklahoma: Quakenado — an earthquake that occurs at the same time as a tornado Oregon: Jojos — potato wedges Pennsylvania: Yinz — you guys Rhode Island: Bang a u-ey — make a U-turn South Carolina: Surcee — unexpected gift
South Dakota: Don't ya know — phrase used at the end of statements that doesn't really mean anything Tennessee: Fixin' — going to Texas: Yes/No siree bob — most definitely yes or no Utah: Oh my heck — nicer way to say "holy sh*t" Vermont: Creemee — soft serve Virginia: Et up — eaten up Washington: Jumble sale — yard or garage sale West Virginia: Britches — pants Wisconsin: Bubbler — drinking fountain Wyoming: Dout — put out a fire
