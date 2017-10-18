50 Unique Words and Phrases From Each State That Only Locals Understand

Sometimes when I'm having a conversation with my coworkers in New York, I'll mention something about getting a can of pop or how I swept my bedroom last night, and I've dealt with the chuckling that ensues when they realize it's my Midwest slang slipping out. On the flip side, I will argue with a New Yorker about being in a line for something rather than on a line until we're both blue in the face. Each state and region of the country has its own little pocket of uniqueness when it comes to linguistics, and if you keep reading, you can find out some of the most interesting words and phrases from each of the states.



