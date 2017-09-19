 Skip Nav
Your Perfect Vacation Getaway Based on Your Zodiac Sign

With so many travel destinations to choose from, it's hard to narrow down your next escape. Instead, let your zodiac sign choose for you so that you're off to a getaway that fits you perfectly. TripAdvisor Rentals helped match a dream trip to each sign, and we may or may not be looking up flights right now. See where you should go next, according to the stars.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Las Vegas
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): England
Aries (March 21-April 19): Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Paris
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Hobart, Tasmania, Australia
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Dublin, Ireland
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Zürich, Switzerland
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Bali, Indonesia
