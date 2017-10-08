This Vampire Cafe in Japan Has Red Velvet Curtains, Undead Servers, and Lots of Crosses

When it comes to themed cafes in Japan, it's pretty hard to surprise us anymore. But the Vampire Cafe in Tokyo is particularly awesome. The red velvet curtains, dim candlelight, and devilish motifs make this the ultimate experience for vampire-lovers. It even has meals with faux eyeballs and bugs. The servers are dressed like vampires and other ghoulish characters, so you get an authentic experience from the moment you walk in the door. Make sure to check out all the creepy-cool details.



