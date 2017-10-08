 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
10 Things INTJ Personality Types Hate With a Burning Passion
Relationships
Heartbreak Is on Display at the Museum of Broken Relationships
Productivity
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Vampire Cafe in Japan Has Red Velvet Curtains, Undead Servers, and Lots of Crosses

When it comes to themed cafes in Japan, it's pretty hard to surprise us anymore. But the Vampire Cafe in Tokyo is particularly awesome. The red velvet curtains, dim candlelight, and devilish motifs make this the ultimate experience for vampire-lovers. It even has meals with faux eyeballs and bugs. The servers are dressed like vampires and other ghoulish characters, so you get an authentic experience from the moment you walk in the door. Make sure to check out all the creepy-cool details.

Related
15 Bizarre but Awesome Places to Visit in Japan

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationJapanTravel
Halloween
by Nicole Yi
Christmas at Harry Potter World
Harry Potter
Christmas Is Coming to Hogwarts — and You Can Celebrate in Person!
by Hilary White
Airplane Tattoos
Tattoos
by Nicole Yi
Instagram and Travel
Travel
How Instagram Is Changing Travel
by Annie Gabillet
Is a Wellness Retreat Worth It?
Travel
5 Lessons I Learned on My First Wellness Retreat
by Emily Abbate
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds